Local downtown stores gear up for busy holiday weekend and Small Business Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — While the weather will be cold, several local businesses are hoping for a busy Small Business Saturday, as sales nationwide have seen steady growth.

According to the Associated Press, a U.S. Commerce Department report on Tuesday showed that retail and restaurant sales rose 0.2% in September, continuing a trend of growth since July.

As the holiday sale season approaches, forecasts expect sales to increase modestly compared to the year before.

Locally, several small businesses are hoping to see that momentum carry over into the holiday season.

Open since 1944, Leymaster Jewelry has seen several major changes in the area and in shopping behavior with the rise of online shopping.

Owner Jane Leymaster told EastIdahoNews.com that downtown usually sees a good crowd of shoppers for this time of the year, and there hasn’t been a decrease in a long time.

With initiatives like Small Business Saturday and City of Idaho Falls promotions encouraging residents to shop local, Leymaster said the end goal is to help everyone.

“We’re just hoping for a great year. It’s been good so far,” Leymaster said.

At her store, select items receive a 20% discount, and watches receive a 50% discount.

At Rush’s Kitchen Supply Company, owner Alex Constantino told EastIdahoNews.com that, historically, the store has held its biggest sale on the first Saturday in December.

“We couldn’t compete with the big box stores in their giveaways… We needed to let people have their moment with that, and then focus on what we’re doing, (which) is 20% off the whole store,” Constantino said.

Rush’s has been open for 37 years, and Constantino said there’s a cycle of residents returning to local mom-and-pop shops despite the convenience of online shopping.

“When we first opened up, there was no Walmart in town, and then Walmart came to town, and it really shook retail,” Constantino said. “We got used to having Walmart here. The mom-and-pop (shops) found a way to come back, and now we’re dealing with it again with the internet.”

One store that has recognized how the internet drives local sales is Lyn’s Downtown, or Lyn’s Ladies and Babies, which has seen success with Jellycat plushies.

Owner Lyn Pletscher said a trend started on TikTok, and for some reason, people have found their way to her store.

“We have the product that everyone’s looking for,” Pletscher said.

Despite financial concerns residents may have, Pletscher said people will shop regardless of the economy, and her store has seen an increase.

“A lot of our customers who support downtown, they want to see you succeed, and they will actually come out of their way to shop with you, even though shopping online might be easier,” Pletscher said.

A major concern for Pletscher is that earlier this year, plans to implement paid parking in the downtown area were put on pause by the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation.

She said customers have been hesitant because there is still a perception that parking downtown costs a fee.

“There’s no cost for parking downtown,” Pletscher said.

Two stores that have opened within the past year are also looking forward to a busy weekend.

Cannon Skate Shop owner Tyler Cannon said that while shopping online might be easier, there isn’t the human aspect you get when shopping locally.

“We have a curated shop experience here at Canon Skate Shop, where you can come in, you can ask our shop staff questions about the product,” Cannon said. “Whereas you try to do that online, you might get some AI software that’s replying to you. And I don’t think everyone wants to talk to a robot.”

Open for less than a week, Wild As You is located at the Roger’s Building in Downtown, and Hollie Albertson, the store’s owner, said there will be a small market inside the building to bring in new customers.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Roger’s Building, 545 Shoup Avenue.

“As a new store, we put a lot of money and time into it, so we’re just hoping everybody will come out and support us and take a look at what we have,” Albertson said.

Wild As You will host a 30% off sale during the event.