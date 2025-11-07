Local WWII veteran who raised seven kids turns 104 and gets surprised for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Veterans’ Day is Tuesday and today we are honoring one of the wonderful servicemen who served our country.

William Hulet served in World War II, the Korean War and is the father of seven children. Throughout the war, Staff Sgt. Hulet spent time in France, Germany and Belgium, where he was assigned to army intelligence to interrogate prisoners of war and write reports.

EastIdahoNews.com featured William in a story when he turned 100 in 2021 and last month, he turned 104 years old. We decided to surprise him and thank him for his service!

