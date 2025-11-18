Loud boom in Jefferson County sounds like 'someone shot a hole' through a house.' What is it? - East Idaho News

RIGBY – A loud boom has been heard throughout Jefferson County over the last couple of months.

Those who have heard it say it usually happens in the evening on the weekend. It’s a piercing noise that many say sounds like a sonic boom.

“It sounds like someone shot a hole through the house,” one person said.

Similar sounds were reported earlier this year. In January, Jefferson County Prosecutor Paul Butikofer told EastIdahoNews.com local teens were to blame. Five teens, whose names were not specified, were allegedly filling milk jugs with gasoline and placing it near Tannerite, a brand of binary explosive targets used for firearms practice.

The minors shot the Tannerite, causing it to ignite and “in turn, ignite the gasoline, creating a large explosion and fireball.” The location of the explosion wasn’t clear.

At that time, Butikofer said the teens responsible had “been identified and educated on the dangerous nature of their actions and have received appropriate consequences through the juvenile system.”

After another round of recent “booms,” EastIdahoNews.com placed another call to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer, who has also been hearing the noise, says “we have not been able to locate any new incidents. We have not found where they’re coming from.”

Fullmer believes it’s the same kids involved in the previous incident, but does not know for certain if that’s the case.

Deputies are investigating to determine who’s responsible and where the explosions are taking place. EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as we receive them.