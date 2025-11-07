Man killed after car rolls and hits power pole near New Meadows - East Idaho News

NEW MEADOWS — A Caldwell man was killed Thursday night after rolling his car and knocking down a power pole on U.S. Highway 95 just north of New Meadows, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. when the 25-year-old man was driving a blue 2005 Kia Rio southbound on the highway. Investigators say the vehicle rolled, hitting a power pole and scattering debris across the roadway.

A white 2016 Ford Expedition, a gray 2002 Ford F-250, and a white 1990 International semi-truck struck debris from the downed pole.

The driver of the Kia died from his injuries at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.

The highway was blocked for about four hours while crews from Idaho Power, the Idaho Transportation Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and Meadows Valley Fire worked to clear the scene and assist those involved.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.