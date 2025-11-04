Melaleuca pays over $2.8 million in bonuses to longtime employees - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A packed auditorium at the Melaleuca headquarters south of Idaho Falls erupted last Tuesday as team members crossed the stage to receive bonus checks honoring years of dedication and service.

This year, a total of $2,834,388 was awarded to 240 employees across Idaho, Tennessee, Missouri and Hawaii. The total amount each employee received was based on the number of years they’ve worked for the company.

“Melaleuca loves to share the wealth with our team members who go the distance with us,” Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot said. “This program is our way of showing deep appreciation for their loyalty, commitment, and the years they have spent enhancing lives.”

Among this year’s honorees were team members celebrating their 40-year, 35-year, and 30-year anniversaries. One team member received a $40,000 check, while eight others received $35,000 or $30,000 checks. Fourteen people received $25,000 checks and many more received large checks commemorating their 20-, 15-, 10-, and five-year milestones.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years,” said Melaleuca staff accountant Jenifer Brown. “Melaleuca has been such a steady part of my life. I’ve worked with good people who care about doing things right and helping each other succeed. The company has grown a lot, but it’s never lost that sense of family. I’m grateful to have spent my career here with people I respect and enjoy being around every day.”

Courtesy Melaleuca: The Wellness Company

Since the longevity program began in 2007, Melaleuca has paid out $44,924,880 to its team members. Every employee, regardless of position or pay level, is eligible.

Forbes recently named Melaleuca one of America’s Best Employers, and USA Today has recognized The Wellness Company as one of America’s best stores and most trusted brands.

Melaleuca executive leadership encourage employees to invest longevity bonuses into the company’s 401(k) program. By consistently investing these funds over a 30-year career and earning a modest rate of return, every Melaleuca team member has the potential to retire as a millionaire.

“Just take that money and invest it wisely and safely,” Vandersloot advised. “The number one investing secret is to start now! You want that money to compound as long as it can. They say that those who understand interest earn it, and those who don’t understand it pay it.”

