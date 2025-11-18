Mother of toddler with rare genetic condition gets surprised from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Kassidy, the mother of two boys ages 2 and 1, has been navigating an exhausting and emotional medical journey since her youngest was born with arthrogryposis, a rare genetic condition that causes severe stiffness in muscles and joints. The toddler’s limbs remain bent and difficult to move, requiring ongoing specialist care in Salt Lake City.

For nearly a year, Kassidy has made the long drive to Utah every week — often alone due to her husband’s work schedule — to get her son the treatment he needs. The appointments are currently on hold as the family prepares for the child’s upcoming foot surgery in December.

The financial strain has been heavy. At one point, Kassidy began donating plasma to keep up with mounting medical and travel expenses.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay her a visit with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above.