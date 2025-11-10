New romance bookstore aims to empower women one 'spicy' book at a time - East Idaho News

RIGBY — After seeing a viral TikTok about “spicy” bookstores, three local reading enthusiasts decided that eastern Idaho is in dire need of a way to spice up access to adult literature.

Bailey Sutton-Moser, Mia Calderwood and Rachel Moser, three friends who share a love for reading, came up with the idea to open Between The Covers after seeing an online video about an Arizona bookstore that specialized in selling romance books for women.

“I was like, ‘What if we just did this?'” Calderwood says. “We talked about it for an hour, and the next thing you know, we’re submitting for a business registration.”

Thanks to trends like BookTok, on TikTok, romance novels have become increasingly popular over the last few years, with viral obsessions like Quicksilver by Callie Hart, A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, and Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yaros.

“A romance bookstore is a space that women can go into and just breathe for once,” Sutton-Moser says. “It’s a chance for women to break away from reality, to find books that appeal to our natures and just relax.”

The owners say everyone is welcome at the bookstore, and it is not an adult business because it doesn’t sell adult items, although some content is age-restricted. All of the books sold at the bookstore are also available at other retailers such as Barnes and Noble.

There is some confusion, however, due to the City of Rigby’s ordinance on adult businesses.

According to the City of Rigby ordinances, an adult bookstore is defined as a commercial establishment that derives a significant or substantial portion of its revenues from books that include the depiction or description of ‘Specified Sexual Activities’ or ‘Specified Anatomical Areas.’ Read the ordinance here.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Rigby City Attorney Sam Angell for clarification and will update the information if we receive a response. We also reached out to the Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler, who indicated he was not aware of any controversy surrounding the bookstore.

Every book at Between The Covers will include stickers that signify the “spiciness” level. Some of the books are rated teen-friendly “cinnamon sugar,” but customers intending to buy a book that is rated “red pepper” or “ghost pepper,” the two highest “spices,” will be required to show age verification that they are over 18 years old.

The ‘spice levels’ at Between The Covers bookstore. | Courtesy Between The Covers

“When we’re saying ‘spice-level,’ we’re talking about the different levels of intimacy within these books,” Moser says. “You have some rom-coms that you’ll find it’s more the anticipation and feel good, and (the characters) are flirting with each other. … Then there’s the ones that just make you blush.”

The owners hope that their bookstore will help break down the taboo surrounding “spicy books” and provide a place where women can feel safe and part of a community.

“Our encouragement is to let women embrace what they love and what makes them comfortable, and to not care what anyone else thinks of what they like,” Moser says.

“There is going to be something for everyone,” Sutton-Moser says. “It’s not necessarily graphic in nature, it’s going to be books that appeal to women and to our natures and will provide that space that I think is needed in this area.”

One of the books recommended by the owners. | Between The Covers Facebook page

The owners say they’ve already received lots of support from the community, with their Facebook page garnering nearly 1,000 followers in fewer than two weeks.

“This is something that our community doesn’t have, and it’s making our followers feel included in something that feels exclusive,” Sutton-Moser says. “It also feels so selective because there’s nothing like it in the area, that it makes our followers feel special. And we’re trying to create that environment for them.”

Between The Covers will open its doors on Nov. 29, with hours from noon to 6 p.m. It is at 3867 East 12 North, Suite 5, in Rigby.

If you’d like to donate books or get in contact with the owners, send them an email at betweenthecoversbook@gmail.com.