Not preparing your own Thanksgiving meal? Here are some places where you can eat - East Idaho News

Looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving? Don’t want to cook? Here are some places that will be open. These include restaurants and venues that will give you a meal.

If we’ve missed anything, please email us at news@eastidahonews.com to get it added.

Idaho Falls

The Sandpiper Restaurant

It will be open on Thanksgiving from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, and its limited menu will also be available. It’s very busy on this day and reservations are recommended.

Tchê Brazilian Grill by Rodizio Grill

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. It will be offering its regular menu, in addition to its special Thanksgiving holiday meal, which will offer an assortment of traditional foods. This meal will be $35.99, and drinks and dessert will be sold separately.

Black Bear Diner

The Black Bear Diner will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Its limited menu will be available all day; however, its Thanksgiving option will begin at 11:30 a.m., where it will be offering prime rib, smoked ham and homestyle turkey.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army will be hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner at the Elk Lodge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A variety of Thanksgiving foods will be offered.

Perkins

Perkins will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will only be taking pie orders.

Jakers

Jakers will be offering a full menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with a classic turkey or ham dinner, which will include mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, stuffing, choice of soup or salad and pumpkin pie.

Bees Knees

Bees Knees is offering a limited menu, along with a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., which will include roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, sweet potatoes, creamed corn, cranberries, pie, and more. Adults (11 to 56) will cost $38, seniors (57+) will cost $28, children (5 to 10) will cost $12, and 4 and under will cost $7.99.

Roadhouse Saloon

The Roadhouse Saloon will be offering a Thanksgiving potluck during regular hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where turkey, mashed potatoes and more will be served.

Denny’s

Idaho Falls Denny’s will be open 24 hours, and it will be offering turkey dinners for $15.49, with an option of 2 sides. There is also an option to add stuffing and cranberries for $16.99.

Mrs. Powells

It will be open from 7 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day.

Ammon

Chuck-A-Rama Buffet

Chuck-A-Rama will be offering a Thanksgiving buffet from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., consisting of turkey, ham, roast beef, yams, green bean casserole, funeral potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more! Seniors (60+) are $27, adults (12+) are $29.99, kids (4-11) are $2 per year of age, and any child under 3 gets in free.

Pocatello

Jakers

Jakers in Pocatello will also be offering roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, sweet potatoes, creamed corn, cranberries, pie, and more. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults (11-56) will cost $38, seniors (57+) will cost $28, children (5-10) will cost $12, and four and under will cost $7.99. Call (208) 478-2000 to make a reservation.

Christ’s Love Vineyard

Christ’s Love Vineyard is offering free meals to all who come, from 1 p.m. until the food runs out on Thanksgiving Day. It is providing meals consisting of smoked turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes, steamed vegetables and pumpkin pie. All are welcome. Locations include 300 N. Johnson Avenue and 1600 Pocatello Creek Road.

Thai Kitchen

The Thai Kitchen in Pocatello will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is offering regular services and meals.

Chubbuck

Idaho Coffee Company

The Idaho Coffee Company will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Fort Hall

Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel

There will be a Thanksgiving buffet offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., where a traditional Thanksgiving Feast will be offered, which includes turkey, ham, prime rib, mashed potatoes and gravy, a salad bar, seafood, desserts and an assortment of pies. Adults (18+) will cost $45, kids (9-17) will cost $20, children (3-8) will cost $15, and any child under the age of 3 will get in for free.

Blackfoot

Community Dinner Table & Food Pantry

Come hungry and leave full! On Thanksgiving Day, there will be a free Thanksgiving meal from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot, 168 South University Avenue.

Rexburg

Denny’s

Rexburg’s Denny’s will be open 24 hours, and it will be offering turkey dinners for $15.49, with an option of 2 sides. There is also an option to add stuffing and cranberries for $16.99.

St. Anthony

Lions Club

The Lions Club is offering a free traditional Thanksgiving meal to anyone who comes. It will begin at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.