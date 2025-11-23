Registration now open for the 3rd annual UTV Holiday Light Parade - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Registration for the Third Annual UTV Holiday Light Parade and Stones KIA Firework Show is now open. The parade takes place Friday, Dec. 19, beginning at 7 p.m. Starting at Freeman Park, the parade will follow a new scenic route along the east side of the Idaho Falls Riverwalk to the Pancheri bridge and back up the west side of the Idaho Falls Riverwalk to Freeman Park.

Hosted by the City of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, this beloved community tradition invites participants to decorate their UTVs or side-by-sides with festive holiday lights and join the procession.

Registration is limited to 400 participants. Once all spots are filled, no additional registrations can be accepted. A $10 registration fee is required, with all proceeds benefiting the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls.

Additional information for parade participants, including lineup details, decoration requirements and safety guidelines, will be available through the registration portal.

This year’s celebration will feature two 10-minute fireworks shows presented by Stones Kia, lighting up the night sky for spectators to enjoy from multiple viewing areas along the route.

“It has been exciting to watch this event continue to grow each year,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “The UTV Holiday Light Parade is such a fun and unique way to celebrate the holidays together. And I deeply appreciate how this event benefits the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket at the time of year when their shelves become depleted. It’s this kind of community spirit that makes Idaho Falls so special. I encourage everyone to incorporate this night of lights, laughter and giving into their holiday celebrations.”

Whether joining the parade procession or watching from the sidelines, residents and visitors alike can expect a magical evening filled with twinkling lights, festive music and fireworks over the Snake River.

For more information about the event and to register, visit the UTV Holiday Light Parade Page.