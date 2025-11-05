Rexburg Police Department bond fails, new city council members elected - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A bond to build a new Rexburg Police Department failed Tuesday by just a few votes, and two new Rexburg City Council members, along with one incumbent, have won the election.

The Rexburg Police Department’s $17 million bond has failed with 62.60% of voters supporting the bond. In order to pass, the bond needed 66.67% of voters to support it.

In the city council race, incumbent Colin Erickson, along with Allisha Tietjen and Bill Riggins, were all elected.