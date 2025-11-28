RUNOFF: Mark Dahlquist answers questions on the issues; Greg Cates doesn't respond - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — With the December runoff election fast approaching, two candidates will face off to become the next mayor of Pocatello.

In the Nov. 4, 2026 general election, neither Mark Dahlquist or Greg Cates obtained a 50% majority, resulting in a runoff election being declared.

Looking at the numbers, Dahlquist secured the most votes with 40% or 5,153 votes, with Greg Cates at 31% or 3,938 votes. Mayor Brian Blad received 14% of the vote.

Pocatello is one of two cities hosting runoff elections in eastern Idaho. Idaho Falls is deciding on a new mayor between Jeff Aldridge and Lisa Burtenshaw.

EastIdahoNews.com created new questions and sent them to Dahlquist and Cates to gain a deeper understanding of each candidate’s platform. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less, and were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar and length.

Cates did not return his responses by the Nov. 21 deadline, or the extension of Nov. 26.

The runoff election is scheduled for Dec. 2. To find a voting location near you, visit VoteIdaho.gov.

Questions:

Did Pocatello’s November 2025 election deliver a mandate for change from voters? If so, what are the most important things that need to change about Pocatello’s direction?

Dahlquist: Yes. Voters asked for steadier, more local minded leadership that fixes basics and finishes projects. Polling showed deep dissatisfaction with the status quo and clear support for three priorities: attainable housing, backing first responders, and pushing back on one-size-fits-all state overreach. That’s the mandate: build housing across the spectrum, keep decisions close to home, and make City Hall open-book and reliable.

What would the biggest differences be between Mayor Brian Blad’s approach to governing and your approach?

Dahlquist: My approach centers on transparency, execution, and citizen involvement. I’ll publish dashboards, set clear timelines for permits, and measure results residents can see—storefront occupancy, permits issued, vacancy rates, and response times. I’ll modernize zoning for entry-level homes and ADUs, run a permitting “sprint,” and finish corridor cleanups so we can recruit good employers. In short: fewer press releases, more punch lists — and decisions kept in Pocatello’s hands.

Do you generally agree or disagree with the vision laid out for the city in Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040? Are there specific parts you agree or disagree with?

Dahlquist: I generally agree with Comp Plan 2040’s big ideas: reinvesting in existing neighborhoods, adding housing choices, and connecting parks, the river, and trails. Where I’ll push hardest is on practical, near-term wins—code cleanup, infill that fits, and Greenway/River access. As with any comprehensive plans, it’s tempting to file them away and call it good. The city’s 2040 Comprehensive plan will be a living, breathing document at the forefront of the council and the city staff.

What strategies would you use to correct a budget deficit if you were faced with one?

Dahlquist: If faced with a deficit: start with an immediate hiring pause on non-critical roles; defer nice-to-have capital; consolidate contracts; and open the books with a citizen budget committee. Protect core services (police, fire, water, streets), publish monthly variance reports, and tie any short-term fee or LOT proposals to sunsets and oversight. Stewardship first, politics second. We also need a much greater focus on raising our tax revenue base via new business development.

Both of you have talked about bringing more housing to Pocatello. What types of housing would you most want to see come to the city (i.e. single-family dwellings, apartments, ADUs, three-flats, etc), and how would you, as mayor, encourage those types?

Dahlquist: We need a full ladder of options: small-lot single-family, townhomes/duplex-triplex, quality apartments near jobs and ISU, and ADUs where they fit. As mayor I’ll: modernize zoning; fast-track code-compliant projects; publish a predictable checklist; rehab aging homes with targeted incentives; and leverage LIHTC/CDBG/HOME and land partnerships. Success looks like more permits, higher vacancy, and rent growth flattening.

Infrastructure Management Services (IMS), rates Pocatello’s roads as above the national average, but their quality remains one of the most common problems brought up by residents. Where does this mismatch come from, and what can be done to improve the roads or the perception of them?

Dahlquist: IMS says we’re “above average,” but residents still feel every pothole. In addition to roads, though, aging curb, gutter and sidewalk around the city needs serious attention and more resources. I’m hearing about the poor condition of our sidewalks with many people I speak with, as well as poor condition of some of our alleyways.

A common need Pocatellans have brought up is higher wages, and you’ve both expressed a desire to bring more companies to the city. How would bringing more companies into the market raise wages overall? What are some other strategies you’d use to raise wages?

Dahlquist: New employers lift wages by competing for talent—especially when we align training with jobs. My dad helped recruit AMI by syncing ISU’s Vo-Tech skills with employer needs; we’ll do the same with ISU today. I’ll stand up a one-stop business desk, pre-entitle “shovel-ready” sites, and target sectors that pay well. Plus: survey businesses that considered Pocatello as a site location but backed out. We need to get a handle on why we are not taking certain projects and business expansions to the finish line.

Both of you have expressed a desire to make changes at the Pocatello Police Department. What would these changes be, and how would you handle potential pushback from the local police union?

Dahlquist: Priorities: fill vacancies, fund training/equipment, and strengthen trust through transparent metrics (response times, use-of-force summaries), body-worn camera compliance, and meaningful community input. I’ll pair support with accountability clear policies, coaching, and independent review where appropriate. With the union, I’ll bargain in good faith, focus on safety and professionalism, and keep the community at the table. Residents want both safety and accountability.