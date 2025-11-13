Snow removal parking restrictions begin in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As the weather slowly gets colder, the City of Idaho Falls is announcing the beginning of the snow removal parking restrictions across the area.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 15, the snow removal parking restriction ordinance will go into effect for the winter season and remain in place through March 15.

According to a news release from the city, the ordinance helps city crews safely and efficiently clear snow from more than 790 lane miles of roadway.

The parking restrictions will only enforced when a snow event is declared. A snow event occurs when more than 2 inches of snow accumulate on the roadway.

“When this happens, parking restrictions go into effect and plowing begins based on the city’s established snow removal priorities,” says the release. “Vehicles parked on the street during a declared snow event may receive a parking citation or be relocated to allow for safe and complete snow removal.”

The city strongly encourages residents to sign up for snow removal alerts to know exactly when a snow event is declared and when parking restrictions are in place.

Text “snowIF” to 38276 to receive instant notifications directly from the city.

“Text alerts are the quickest and most reliable way to receive up-to-date information about snow events and parking restrictions,” according to the release.

The city also provides an interactive snow map on its website, for residents to see when streets are scheduled to be plowed, when they were last plowed and which zones are being plowed.

When a snow event is declared,, an alert banner will also appear on the city’s website, and updates will be shared through local media, social media, text alerts and electronic message boards.

Snow removal zones and schedule

Snow removal operations are divided into Downtown, Zone A and Zone B areas.

Downtown is plowed overnight from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize impacts on businesses and traffic.

Zone A, which includes the center of the city and narrower streets, is typically plowed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Zone B, which covers the majority of the city, is plowed around the clock (24/7) until snow removal is complete.

A screenshot of the snow removal map with the zones. | City of Idaho Falls

Plowing continues until all streets are cleared, or crews may return to zones if additional snowfall occurs.

Within each zone, crews focus first on main routes (priority 1) and high-traffic areas to maintain safe travel for the public (priority 2), then move into residential streets (priority 3) as conditions allow.

“The exact starting point and order of plowing are determined by each storm’s unique conditions, including wind direction, temperature and snow accumulation patterns,” according to the release.

For more details about snow removal policies, parking zones or to access the interactive snow removal map, visit the Snow Removal page or contact the Street Division at (208) 612-8490.

