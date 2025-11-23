Stukent delivers 100 turkeys to Community Food Basket Idaho Falls amid shortage - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — With Thanksgiving just days away, Idaho Falls–based edtech company Stukent stepped in to help local families by donating 100 turkeys to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.

The donation comes at a critical time. During a recent Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce board meeting, officials shared that the Community Food Basket was experiencing a severe shortage of food — a situation reminiscent of the strain seen during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After hearing the urgent need, Stukent’s leadership committed on the spot to providing 100 turkeys, according to a news release. The company then faced the challenge of locating that many birds so close to the holiday.

Broulim’s in Ammon responded, diverting 20 cases of turkeys from a Utah warehouse and sending them straight to Idaho Falls.

When the shipment was confirmed, Community Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson was overwhelmed.

“This is a miracle — my freezers are empty,” Jackson said. “This is exactly what we needed.”

Brennan Summers, Stukent’s vice president of corporate development, said the moment reflects the strength of the Idaho Falls community.

“This is a powerful reminder of what it means to live in a community where local businesses and residents show up and care deeply about ensuring no neighbor is left behind during the holidays,” Summers said.

The turkeys were delivered Thursday and will be distributed to local families ahead of next week’s Thanksgiving holiday.