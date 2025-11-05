Surveillance video shows terrifying moment cement truck slams into two cars at busy Idaho Falls intersection - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Newly released surveillance video shows the terrifying moment a cement truck slammed into two vehicles Tuesday afternoon in Idaho Falls.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Pancheri Drive.

Video captured from cameras at WIN Certified Auto Sales shows the driver of the cement truck heading south after passing the intersection and then veering into a northbound lane, where it struck two vehicles. The truck then hit a third car, causing it to be pushed backwards into two more vehicles. A total of six vehicles were involved.

The drivers of the first two cars were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but nobody else was injured in the crash that closed the roads for around two hours.

The driver of the cement truck told officers he became drowsy and fell asleep behind the wheel, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. He has been cooperating with investigators and is expected to be cited pending further investigation.