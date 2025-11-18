Teton Auto Group hires new marketing director - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Teton Auto Group.

IDAHO FALLS – Teton Auto Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelsey Salsbery as the marketing director for its Idaho and Coos Bay locations, effective November 19.

In this role, Salsbery will lead marketing strategy and brand development across all dealership locations, strengthening community connections and enhancing the customer experience throughout the organization’s markets.

Salsbery brings extensive experience in strategic marketing and community engagement from her previous position at the Mountain America Center, where she directed marketing and event strategy for major concerts, national touring shows, sporting events, and large-scale community programs. During her tenure, she played an instrumental role in establishing the venue as one of the nation’s premier midsize event arenas, earning national recognition and attracting top-tier touring acts to eastern Idaho.

“I was drawn to Teton Auto Group because of its strong reputation for community connection, customer focus, and its vision for growth across all locations,” said Salsbery. “I’m excited to help build a unified brand voice across the dealership by celebrating our values, while giving each dealership its own local personality.”

Salsbery’s marketing approach combines data-driven decision-making with authentic storytelling.

“Company culture is the heartbeat of a brand,” she explained. “When the people inside a company feel valued, connected, and proud of what they represent, that shows up in how customers experience us. Marketing becomes more than promotion—it becomes identity, connection, and long-term trust.”

Her proven track record in building brand identity and fostering community relationships at a regional level positions her to strengthen Teton Auto Group’s presence and deepen its connections across all markets.

Outside of work, Salsbery and her husband, Ty, are active parents to their two children, Kirby and Brenner. She enjoys attending her children’s sporting events, cooking for and hosting gatherings for friends, and exploring the wide range of activities and recreation Eastern Idaho has to offer during each season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelsey to the Teton Auto Group family,” said Cystal Zmak, Chief Operating Officer. “Her experience, community-focused philosophy, and collaborative approach make her an ideal fit for our culture and our continued growth.”

Salsbery will work closely with dealership teams across all locations as she learns each store’s unique identity, strengthens community ties and builds integrated marketing strategies that support Teton Auto Group’s mission and values.