This 3-year-old mixed breed dog is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Ruby, a 3-and-a-half-year-old mixed breed dog, is our Pet of the Week.

Snake River Animal Shelter operations manager Romi Weaver says Ruby is well-behaved around other dogs. She is potty-trained and loves routine.

“She’s one of our best behaved dogs She’s also one of our longest residents,” Weaver says.

Weaver recommends Ruby go to a home with kids 12 and older because she gets excited around people.

To meet Ruby face-to-face or learn more, stop by the animal shelter between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.