This restaurant's food tastes like magic - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Looking for a spot to start your day off right with a delicious breakfast? Or are you looking for a cozy restaurant to have a midday lunch with friends that will knock your socks off? Look no further.

Lysa Swain, owner of Abracadabra’s, says the restaurant celebrated its 10-year anniversary in October, and staff are looking forward to bringing new and exciting dishes to the menu.

“I’ve been here since the beginning when we first opened the doors, and I’m still here now,” Swain says. “I love it.”

We were fortunate enough to try their most popular dishes, as well as some staff favorites.

First, was the Maverick Chicken Cordon Bleu, a delicious mix of a 6-ounce juicy chicken breast, covered in black forest ham, Swiss cheese, a creamy mushroom cream sauce, tomatoes, green onion and diced yellow onion.

Maverick Chicken Cordon Bleu | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

This dish was a personal favorite. I wanted to take the cream sauce home and add it to every dish I ever eat. The chicken was incredibly flavorful and tender, making it a perfect comfort food.

Next, we transitioned to a breakfast dish, and not just any breakfast dish – the famous Cap’n Crunch Encrusted French Toast.

The Cap’n Crunch French Toast | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“The Cap’n Crunch is a French bread that we first cut at a different angle. We batter it, and then encrust it with blended up Cap’n Crunch,” Swain says. “Then we drizzle it with buttermilk and bananas.”

This breakfast dish is a favorite for a reason – it’s sweet but savory, soft but crunchy, and a little bit nostalgic for a time when you’d eat sugary cereal every day before school.

“The whole idea behind Abracadabra’s is that the food is the magic. And we’re here to bring that magic back into your life,” Swain says. “When you’re a kid, food is exciting, and everything is exciting. I want our food to be that way.”

RELATED | Abracadabra’s is ‘where the magic happens’ (Pocatello)

Next, we tried a new dish – one that doesn’t even have a name yet!

The unnamed dish! | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“This is a never-before-seen dish,” Swain says. “It’s somewhere toward a Monte Cristo sandwich. So it’s French toast for the sandwich part, and then inside, we have taken bananas, rolled them in brown sugar, and thrown them on the grill. We added our nutty bacon. mix to it, thick cuts of bacon as well, and then it’s topped with the banana slice, nutty bacon mix and brown sugar.”

This sandwich is incredible. Reminiscent of something that might win a fair food contest, it has everything. It’s sweet and salty, creamy and crisp, and a completely indulgent dish. 10/10 recommend trying.

Comment below what you would name this dish!

Back to the lunch menu, we tried the turkey bacon melt, which is made with sourdough bread, with pulled hot turkey, dried jalapeños, pepper jack and Swiss cheese, thick-cut bacon, sliced heirloom tomatoes and my favorite part – a side of delicious homemade queso.

The Turkey Bacon Melt | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s pulled turkey, so it’s not sliced — it’s actual chunks of turkey,” Swain says.

I would highly recommend trying any, if not all, of these dishes. I’ve been a fan of Abracadabra’s since their opening, and I’ve never been disappointed by a meal!

Abracadabras has multiple locations:

Idaho Falls: 2040 Channing Way

Pocatello: 1151 Yellowstone Ave

Twin Falls: 1099 Blue Lakes Boulevard North

It is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

Make sure to check out its Idaho Falls and Pocatello Facebook pages!