Wall of Warmth returns for ninth year as founder prepares to step back - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — What started as a small project to give back to the community in Idaho Falls has exploded over its nine years, with thousands of winter clothing items being donated to those in need.

It was started in 2017 by real estate agent Valorie Blanchard, who told EastIdahoNews.com that she was inspired by a Facebook post where a town in Europe had tied jackets to trees for people to take.

She partnered with Action Motor Sports and contacted clients she met through her job, gathering up to 600 coats in her first year.

From the first wall, Blanchard said that people within the community started hanging coats on the wall, a donation drop box was established, and more walls started to appear throughout eastern Idaho. In total, there are nine Walls of Warmth in the region, with 8,000 to 9,000 coats being donated each year.

“If you had told me that it would ever grow this big back then, I would have just said, ‘You’re crazy. There’s no way,'” Blanchard said. “This has just been complete phenomenal growth.”

However, this year will be the final year that Blanchard will be leading the project, as she plans to step away and let the Hall Foundation and other local partners take the lead.

Over the past couple of years, the Wall of Warmth program has raised and donated over 9,000 coats to Idahoans in need for the winter weather. | Jesse Vosika, EastIdahoNews.com

She said that four years ago, the Hall Foundation reached out and offered to have their employees help set up the walls and donations.

“They were able to help us take it from about 6,000 up to the 9,000 coats,” Blanchard said.

She is stepping away from the Wall of Warmth program is to focus on other projects.

Blanchard, the superintendent of the award-winning Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, aims to elevate the event further. She is also a full-time real estate agent.

“(The Hall Foundation is) picking it up and taking it over. I can’t imagine a more perfect place for the Wall of Warmth to go, because they love being involved, love helping and they will take it on as if it were their own,” Blanchard said.

Since Oct. 13, community members have been donating their coats, gloves, snow pants, hats and other items to Good 2 Go stores or 64 other locations in eastern Idaho. Blanchard asks the community to donate clothing items that have been gently used and are still functional, meaning no holes or broken zippers.

According to a news release from the Hall Foundation, local school counselors and agencies had early access to the Wall of Warmth to ensure that those who can’t make it to a wall can get the items they need.

“I want to express the how much gratitude I have for the whole community, because they have gotten behind the wall of warmth and really supported it,” Blanchard said. “Everybody here is so giving and so loving. It’s part of what makes eastern Idaho what it is.”

Below are Wall of Warmth donation and pickup locations. Those who want to take a coat to donate can also go to any of the Walls of Warmth and hang them up.

Learn more at wallofwarmth.com.

Where to donate:

Pocatello: Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, Good 2 Go Stores, Albertsons, C-A-L Ranch Stores, 5th Street Bagelry, Portneuf District Library, Ace Hardware, Golds Gym

Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, Good 2 Go Stores, Albertsons, C-A-L Ranch Stores, 5th Street Bagelry, Portneuf District Library, Ace Hardware, Golds Gym Blackfoot: Blackfoot Medical Center, Tadd Jenkins Dodge, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Bingham Ag Main Store, Bingham Ag C-Store, Bingham Ag Farm Store, Good 2 Go, Kesler’s Market, Melinas

Blackfoot Medical Center, Tadd Jenkins Dodge, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Bingham Ag Main Store, Bingham Ag C-Store, Bingham Ag Farm Store, Good 2 Go, Kesler’s Market, Melinas Shelley: Good 2 Go Store, Broulim’s

Good 2 Go Store, Broulim’s Idaho Falls: Action Motor Sports, Brad Hall Companies, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Broulim’s, Good 2 Go Stores, Albertson’s Austin Kade, Vogue Beauty College, Fred Meyer, The Small World Child Care Center

Action Motor Sports, Brad Hall Companies, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Broulim’s, Good 2 Go Stores, Albertson’s Austin Kade, Vogue Beauty College, Fred Meyer, The Small World Child Care Center Ucon: Good 2 Go Store

Good 2 Go Store Rigby: Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet, Good 2 Go Stores, Broulim’s, Jefferson County Courthouse, Fit 1 Gym, Ace Hardware

Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet, Good 2 Go Stores, Broulim’s, Jefferson County Courthouse, Fit 1 Gym, Ace Hardware Rexburg: Idaho’s Real Estate, Rexburg City Hall, C-A-L Ranch Store, Good 2 Go Stores, Broulim’s,Valley Wide Country Store, Just 4 Kids

Idaho’s Real Estate, Rexburg City Hall, C-A-L Ranch Store, Good 2 Go Stores, Broulim’s,Valley Wide Country Store, Just 4 Kids St. Anthony: Broulim’s, Les Schwab, Henry’s Fork Elementary School, Parker-Egin Elementary School, Teton Elementary School, South Freemont High School

Broulim’s, Les Schwab, Henry’s Fork Elementary School, Parker-Egin Elementary School, Teton Elementary School, South Freemont High School Driggs: Broulim’s, City of Victor City Hall, Tetonia City Building, Teton Valley Hospital, Ace Hardware, Barrels and Bins

Where to get a coat: