Winter Wonderland, hundreds of residents gather for annual Christmas tree lighting celebration - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Hundreds of residents flocked to downtown Idaho Falls as the Downtown Development Corporation hosted its annual Tree Lighting and Night Market with the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market Saturday night.
Residents gathered at the market, buying baked goods, hot chocolates and gifts before Black Friday and ahead of Christmas. Part of the festivities also included free horse-drawn trolley rides for residents through downtown. The rides are offered every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and start near the Civitan Plaza.
As night fell, residents gathered outside the Broadway Plaza, where Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived not on sleighs but on a fire truck before the tree lighting.
While the tree was decked head to toe in decorations and lights, it wasn’t the only object in Idaho Falls to sport festive colors. The new water tower lit up red and green as the Christmas tree was turned on.
Afterwards, Santa and Mrs. Claus sat in front of the Christmas tree to greet kids, learn what each one wanted for Christmas, and pose for photos.