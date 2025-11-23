Winter Wonderland, hundreds of residents gather for annual Christmas tree lighting celebration - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Hundreds of residents flocked to downtown Idaho Falls as the Downtown Development Corporation hosted its annual Tree Lighting and Night Market with the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market Saturday night.

Residents gathered at the market, buying baked goods, hot chocolates and gifts before Black Friday and ahead of Christmas. Part of the festivities also included free horse-drawn trolley rides for residents through downtown. The rides are offered every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and start near the Civitan Plaza.

As night fell, residents gathered outside the Broadway Plaza, where Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived not on sleighs but on a fire truck before the tree lighting.

While the tree was decked head to toe in decorations and lights, it wasn’t the only object in Idaho Falls to sport festive colors. The new water tower lit up red and green as the Christmas tree was turned on.

Afterwards, Santa and Mrs. Claus sat in front of the Christmas tree to greet kids, learn what each one wanted for Christmas, and pose for photos.

A couple of residents looking at pieces of art for sale during the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Night Market. | Daniel V. Ramirez, East Idaho News.com

Residents petting and looking at the horses that take residents on a ride around Idaho Fall’s Downtown in a trolley. | Daniel V. Ramirez, East Idaho News.com

Dozens of children and families lined up to get a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. | Daniel V. Ramirez, East Idaho News.com

Residents gathered at Daisy Lane’s tent to buy an assortment of baked goods. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

While Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were yet to arrive, a few Mandolorians made the rounds at the night market greeting children and fans alike. | Daniel V. Ramirez, East Idaho News.com