World War II veteran who turned 100 this fall gets a Feel Good Friday pie surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

As we celebrate Veterans’ Day this week, we wanted to honor one of the wonderful service members who served our country.

Franklin Randall served in World War II and turned 100 years old in September. He raised ten kids and still lives on the Bonneville County property that his grandfather homesteaded many decades ago.

We caught up with Franklin to thank him for Feel Good Friday. Check out the surprise in the video player above!