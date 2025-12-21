Chocolate meltaways: a fabulous fudge recipe - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

These chocolate meltaways are bite-sized, hand-held puddles of chocolate cream cheese fudge that are guaranteed to simply melt in your mouth. Ingredients 8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature

3 tablespoons butter at room temperature

5 oz unsweetened cocoa powder split up into 1/2 cup (4oz) and 2 tbsp (1 oz)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon milk

6-7 cups confectioner’s sugar plus an additional 1/4 cup for dipping Instructions Place cream cheese and butter in a large mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy, or about 1 to 2 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of cocoa powder, vanilla, lemon juice, and milk and beat again until well combined. Add 6 to 7 cups of confectioner’s sugar, one cup at a time, beating well and scraping down the sides of the bowl after each addition. Keep adding sugar until the dough is sticky and thick like cookie dough. You will likely use at least 6 cups but may not need the whole 7. Stir together the remaining 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder with 1/4 cup of confectioner’s sugar in a small bowl until no lumps remain. Pinch dough off and form into one-inch balls before rolling in cocoa powder/sugar mixture. Press down lightly on each ball with the tines of a fork to flatten and imprint a pattern. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve. Can be stored in fridge for up to two weeks if all ingredients are fresh.

