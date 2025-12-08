Coroner identifies Blackfoot man who died in ATV crash near Bancroft - East Idaho News

BANCROFT – The Caribou County Coroner has identified a 58-year-old man who died following an ATV crash Saturday.

Jlee Smith from Blackfoot is the man who perished, according to Caribou County Coroner Casey Batterton.

“I express my sincere condolences at this time,” says Batterton.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the crash occurred around 5:55 p.m. along Kelly Toponce Road.

Smith and a 66-year-old passenger were traveling northbound in a side-by-side ATV when Smith lost control, went off the roadway and overturned.

Neither person was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Both were transported by ambulance to local hospitals. Smith died from his injuries later that evening, while the passenger sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.