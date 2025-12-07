Blackfoot man dies, another injured following ATV crash - East Idaho News

BANCROFT — A man from Blackfoot has died and another was injured following a serious ATV crash Saturday evening in Caribou County.

Idaho State Police say the single-vehicle collision occurred around 5:55 p.m. along Kelly Toponce Road. The men, ages 58 and 66, were traveling northbound in a side-by-side ATV when the driver lost control, went off the roadway and overturned. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Both were transported by ambulance to local hospitals. The 58-year-old driver died from his injuries later that evening, while the passenger sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.