Coroner identifies pedestrian who died after being hit by pickup truck - East Idaho News

HEYBURN — A man who died after being hit by a pickup truck in eastern Idaho has been identified.

Minidoka County Coroner C.V. “Lucky” Bourne identified the man as 30-year-old Justin Robert McWilliams of Spring Creek, Nevada.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the fatal crash occurred on Saturday, Dec. 27, at around 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of Idaho Highway 24 and 300 West in Minidoka County.

Troopers say a 32-year-old female from Fairfield was traveling eastbound on 300 South in a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. As the driver, who has not been named, approached ID-24, she struck McWilliams, who was walking in the road. He sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Heyburn Police Department, Emergency Response Ambulance, East End Fire Department, and Life Flight assisted with the incident. 300 West was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours, according to the release.