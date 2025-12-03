Coroner identifies Salmon man who died in fatal crash near Leadore - East Idaho News

LEADORE — Officials have identified the 40-year-old Salmon man who died in a fatal accident in Lemhi County on Monday.

Lemhi County Coroner Mike Ernest identified the 40-year-old man as David Martin.

According to an Idaho State Police news release, the fatal crash occurred on Monday at 2:46 p.m. on Idaho Highway 28 near mile marker 76.

Martin was driving a gray 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser and was heading east on the highway when it swerved to the left, crossing into both lanes of travel, before going up an embankment and overturning.

The vehicle ended up on its roof back on the roadway.

The release states Martin was wearing his seatbelt, but succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

ISP was assisted by Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, Lemhi EMS, Air Idaho and Lemhi Search Rescue.