 COURTROOM INSIDER | Exclusive behind-the-scenes details in the Dylan Rounds murder investigation - East Idaho News
COURTROOM INSIDER | Exclusive behind-the-scenes details in the Dylan Rounds murder investigation

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” never-before-heard details on the investigation into Dylan Rounds’ murder.

Dylan’s mom, Candice Cooley, joins Nate Eaton, along with retired FBI Special Agent Jeff Ross and Matthew Anderson from the Intermountain West Regional Forensic Computer Lab.

It’s a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how they found Dylan’s body and secured a prison sentence for the killer.

Watch in the video player above.

