Dozens of horses killed, 2 people hurt in Idaho barn fire - East Idaho News

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KIVI) — 28 horses died, and two people suffered injuries as a result of a large barn fire on Little Road in New Plymouth.

According to a press release from the New Plymouth Fire Protection Department, crews responded to reports of a barn fire at 6:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 7.

Upon arrival, the barn was engulfed in flames, and roughly 40 firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

Twenty-eight horses died from the fire, and two employees of the property were treated on scene for their injuries. The employees were then transported by Payette County Paramedics for smoke inhalation. The press release states that no firefighters were injured in the incident.

Crews with Sand Hollow, Fruitland, Gem County #1, Parma, Nyssa, and Payette fire departments all aided in fire efforts.

Chief Joseph Wyatt of the New Plymouth Fire Protection District commented on the crews’ firefighting efforts during this incident as well as in previous situations:

“Over the past several weeks, the New Plymouth Fire Protection District has been extremely busy. Our crews have been responding to back-to-back calls—structure fires, medicals, and everything in between. It has pushed all of us hard, and our firefighters have answered every call with professionalism, dedication, and heart. To our New Plymouth firefighters: thank you. Your commitment, long hours, and willingness to drop everything for this community is the foundation of our district. I am proud of each and every one of you. Your service does not go unnoticed, and neither does the support of your families who stand behind you. We also want to extend a sincere thank-you to our neighboring departments and mutual-aid partners, and all agencies who responded alongside us—your teamwork and support during our busiest moments make all the difference. We are stronger because we stand together. I could not ask for a better crew or better partners. Thank you to everyone who continues to support our mission and this community. We are proud to serve New Plymouth District, and even more proud of the people who make this work possible.”

The barn fire is under investigation by the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office.