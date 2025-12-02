Fundraiser for annual Shop with a Cop event starts Wednesday, law enforcement helps spread Christmas cheer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Law enforcement agencies across Bonneville County are gearing up for their annual Shop with a Cop event to help local children buy Christmas presents for their families.

The event will start on Saturday, when kids will have breakfast with a law enforcement officer at the Eagles Lodge. At 8 a.m., a parade of cop cars will take those kids to Target in Ammon to start their Christmas shopping.

A fundraiser will be held on Wednesday at Outback Steakhouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a $15 build-your-own-burger bar, with all proceeds benefiting the Shop with a Cop event.

“We’re probably planning on 100 or so people… Outback is generous in making that happen, facilitating that lunch for us this year,” Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell said.

Lovell said this is the 32nd year that the sheriff’s office and other local agencies have gathered to help local children buy presents for their families.

He said that the children are chosen by referrals, from law enforcement or referrals from the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.

“It’s our criteria is based heavily on kids that have been tied to cases where there’s been abuse or violence… where law enforcement has been involved,” Lovell said. “They’ve had these negative things happen in their life, so we’re trying to turn that into a positive.”

Probation and Parole Officer Brynn Henricksen and 10-year-old Lilian

Per year, Lovell said the event helps between 30 and 40 children, and they’re paired with deputies, officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department, troopers from Idaho State Police, Idaho Fish and Game officers, and members of the Idaho Probation and Parole to help with their holiday shopping.

Santa Claus will also make a stop to visit with the kids during their the event at Target.

Aside from the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, other local organizations contribute to making the Shop with a Cop event possible. The Idaho Falls Civitan Club will help the kids wrap each gift after they’re done shopping.

Lovell said the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8 also helps raise funds for this event, in addition to the fundraiser on Wednesday.

Residents who can’t attend the fundraiser on Wednesday can still donate by visiting the center’s website at https://www.dvsacac.org/.

With the parade involving over 30 patrol vehicles, Lovell said the event will make a lot of noise, but asks residents who see the parade or are at Target to cheer on the kids.

To learn more about Shop with a Cop, visit the BCSO Facebook page.