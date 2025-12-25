Hairdresser is surprised with a gift from Secret Santa in the middle of an appointment - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Samantha is a local hairdresser who took in her niece the day she was born, stepping up as a full-time caregiver despite earning a modest income. This year, she finalized the adoption, officially becoming the little girl’s mother at age 3.

While raising a toddler on her own, Sami has faced the financial strain of rent, utilities, childcare costs, and the fees required to complete the adoption. To supplement her income, she has begun crocheting handmade items and selling them at craft fairs in hopes of covering basic expenses.

Secret Santa heard about Samantha and asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise her. Check out the video in the player above!