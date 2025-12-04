'It's a night where they're not judged for being different.' Special Needs Christmas Ball happening Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Southeast Idaho Special Needs Christmas Ball is returning for its fifth year this weekend.

The event is free and open to all ages. It will take place Dec. 6 at Hope Lutheran Church and School, located at 2071 12th Street in Idaho Falls. A dinner will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by the dance from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“It’s a night where they’re not judged for being different,” Kenadie Anderson, who created the event, told EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s a night for them to come out and have fun.”

Anderson said her brother, Caleb Goodson, is autistic. Goodson originally proposed doing this special needs dance as his senior project, but his idea was turned down.

“The teacher basically said no. She wouldn’t allow it,” Goodson said.

Anderson, who was a freshman when her brother was a senior, was hurt that her brother didn’t get to experience all the school dances as she did.

When Anderson’s senior year arrived, she proposed the same senior project idea her brother had previously proposed. She was determined to make a special needs dance happen.

She ultimately secured approval to put on the dance as her senior project and began fundraising for the event. In its first year, 2021, approximately 100 people attended the dance.

“We enjoyed doing it so much that my family and I decided to keep it going,” Anderson mentioned.

Southeast Idaho Special Needs Christmas Ball flyer.| Courtesy photo

This year’s event will feature a baked-potato bar for dinner, dancing to music from local DJ Redneck Rick, and a visit from Santa Claus, who will take pictures with those in attendance.

“Our biggest upgrade from last year is we actually have a professional photographer doing Santa pictures this year,” Anderson pointed out.

As the event approaches, Goodson is looking forward to seeing those from the community with special needs show up for a night dedicated to them.

“It’s a lot of fun to get to see them go (to this dance) … and nobody is going to judge them. They’re all just there to have a good time,” Goodson said.

The dress code for the dance is “come as you wish.” Anderson said some people come in formals, while others wear ugly sweaters.

Anderson said they are always accepting donations and looking for sponsors for the dance. Donations can be made through GoFundMe by clicking here or on Venmo @KxAnderson03. To be a sponsor, contact Anderson at kxanderson09@gmail.com.

A previous Southeast Idaho Special Needs Christmas Ball. | Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo