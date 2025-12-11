Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church to unveil 2026 devotional book celebrating 140 years in Blackfoot - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is preparing to unveil a project more than a year in the making: a 365-day devotional book authored by Pastor Marvel Souza and members of the congregation to mark the church’s 140 years of service in Blackfoot.

The book, which will be introduced during a community celebration on Dec. 21, is designed as a spiritual companion for the entire year of 2026. It features daily scripture passages, reflections and prayers written by church members, many of whom had never contributed to a published work before.

“It moved me to watch our people discover their own voice of faith,” Souza said. “They stepped forward courageously because they wanted to bless someone else. Some wrote about grief and healing; others wrote about joy, family or moments when they felt God close.”

“It truly became a labor of love from the whole church. Everyone has a testimony worth sharing, and this project reminded us of that,” he added.

Souza, who became the church’s pastor last summer and is Blackfoot’s first openly gay pastor, said the idea stemmed from a desire to center the congregation in “daily prayer, reflection and Scripture” as the community moves into a new season.

“The past few years have been a time of change, transition and healing for our congregation and our community,” Souza said. “I felt strongly that we needed something that would nourish us spiritually every single day. Something that would remind us that God is still speaking, still guiding and still calling us forward.”

Pastor Marvel Souza and his husband, Raphael Lira, stand with congregation members who helped write the church’s new 2026 devotional book. | Courtesy photo

The devotional also celebrates the church’s longstanding role in the community. Over its 140-year history, Jason Lee UMC has hosted community dinners, provided summer sack lunches for children, partnered with groups such as The Village and the Community Food Pantry, and raised thousands of dollars for local charities through its annual bazaar. Souza said that legacy of service is woven throughout the book.

“As we celebrate the 140th anniversary of our church, the devotional book naturally took shape as a way to honor our past while investing in our future,” he said. “It became a project that reflects who we are: a church rooted in faith, hope, community and service.”

“This church has always been a place where community matters,” he said. “For generations, this church has stood as a symbol of hospitality, service and compassion. The devotional is a way of saying we remember where we came from, and we are excited for where God is leading us next.”

Souza said he hopes the book will resonate with both church members and the entire community.

“Whether someone attends every Sunday or has never walked into a church, this book is for them,” he said. “If even one page speaks to someone exactly when they need it, the project will have done its work.”

Since arriving in Blackfoot, Souza said he and his husband, musician Raphael Lira, have felt warmly received. He called his first months in ministry here “grace-filled” and said he hopes his presence helps others feel seen and included.

The community is invited to the launch of the devotional book on Dec. 21 at the church at 168 South University. The celebration begins with breakfast and a book signing at 9 a.m., followed by live music at 10 a.m. and a worship service at 10:30 a.m.

From there, the first public unveiling of the 2026 devotional, with printed copies available for purchase. All proceeds will support the church’s ministries.

For more information go to: jasonleememorialumc.org.