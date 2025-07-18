New Blackfoot pastor blends tradition with full inclusion - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church recently welcomed a new pastor, one who brings tradition with a message of full inclusion. Pastor Jose Marvel Souza, who prefers to go by Marvel, and his husband, Raphael Lira, moved to Blackfoot from Miami after a long journey that began in Brazil.

Souza was born in the south of Brazil, in a city called São Mateus do Sul, in the state of Paraná, in 1981 — a region known for its sweet potato production.

“When I was still a child, my family moved to Brasília, the capital of Brazil, where I was raised in a Japanese community. It was there that Japanese language and culture became an important part of my life,” he said.

In that same community, Souza was introduced to a Methodist Bible study group, which he began attending around the time he was 8 or 9 years old. Over time, that group grew into a small congregation, and it was there that he took his first steps in the Methodist faith.

“By the time I was 16, I already felt a strong calling to pastoral ministry and had the opportunity, as a lay preacher, to preach for the first time at a church prayer meeting,” he said.

At 22, after studying to become a lay leader, Souza began studying theology. At 24, he was allowed to lead a small church in a rural area near Brasília, which he called one of the most meaningful experiences of his pastoral journey so far. He served that congregation for two years while also providing spiritual support at a rehabilitation center for people recovering from drug addiction.

In 2008, Souza met Lira, his husband of 17 years, who he says is happy to be here in Blackfoot with him.

A year later, he started a Bible study group specifically for the LGBTQ+ community. The meetings were held in a basement in the suburbs of Brasília, as there was still a great deal of fear surrounding how society would react to an inclusive ministry. Over time, that group grew and became a congregation, where he served as pastor from 2009 to 2014.

In 2014, Souza was transferred to another church, also in the Brasília suburbs, where he served until 2015. During that period, he worked as a Japanese language teacher at the Japanese-Brazilian Cultural Association and also collaborated with the local Department of Education.

Souza has authored 11 books, one of which became controversial in Brazil. It was a project created in partnership with the Bible Society of Brazil (SBB), with whom he had signed a contract to release a Bible with commentary focused on the full inclusion of all people in the church, from the perspective of grace.

“In 2022, Raphael and I decided to leave Brazil in search of a fresh start in a new place. Upon arriving in the United States, I became part of the United Methodist Church in the Florida Conference,” said Souza. “Since then, I’ve served as one of the pastors at First United Methodist Church of Miami, leading the church’s Brazilian ministry.”

After two years of ministry in Miami, Souza and Lira packed up and drove cross country on the five-day journey to Idaho.

“When I was invited to serve a new congregation in the United Methodist Church, I didn’t hesitate to say yes,” said Souza. “As I learned more about the church’s profile and its beautiful history in the city of Blackfoot, Idaho, I quickly recognized it as a warm and welcoming community, deeply committed to the gospel and to serving society.”

Souza and Lira each bring unique gifts and experiences. Lira is a singer and also teaches languages, working as an English instructor for non-native speakers and as a Portuguese teacher. Souza brings years of experience in pastoral ministry, theological education, language instruction, and developing social outreach projects that build bridges between the church and the wider community.

Fluent in English, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish, Souza is blending long-standing traditions, such as the church’s Community Dinner Table, with new initiatives, including language classes and LGBTQ+-friendly Bible studies.

“My ministry here will be guided by three core values: grace, knowledge and service. One of the initiatives I hope to launch is a language ministry called “Languages with Coffee” — a space for learning, connection and hospitality,” Souza said. “I also plan to build partnerships with local organizations that are working for the common good, helping the church become even more engaged and relevant in different areas of community life.”

As part of the city of Blackfoot, Souza said his prayer is that they will carry Blackfoot in their hearts as a living expression of God’s presence, where there is a longing for meaning, belonging and transformation.

“I love it here. I love the quiet, peaceful life. I love the environment and being away from the city,” said Souza.

“We believe that everyone has sacred worth and we work together to mobilize people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, nationalities, social backgrounds, economic status and physical conditions to transform our society, city, country and world into the full expression of love, compassion and Christ’s grace,” said Souza, inviting all to Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. at 168 South University Avenue.