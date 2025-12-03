 Local real estate developer wins seat on the Idaho Falls City Council after runoff election - East Idaho News

Local real estate developer wins seat on the Idaho Falls City Council after runoff election

Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Brandon Lee
Brandon Lee received the majority of the votes for Seat 2 on the Idaho Falls City Council. | Courtesy of Brandon Lee
IDAHO FALLS — A local commercial real estate developer and lifelong Idaho Falls resident won the runoff election for Seat 2 on the Idaho Falls City Council after none of the seven original candidates won the required 50% of the vote in November.

Brandon Lee won the race with a total of 6,899 votes (59.50%), beating his opponent, Teresa Dominick, who earned 4,695 votes (40.50%).

In the November election between the original seven candidates, Dominick received 2,276 votes, accounting for 20.51% of the vote, and Lee received 3,671 votes, representing 33.08% of the vote.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Lee for a comment, but we have not heard back. We will update if we receive a response.

