Local real estate developer wins seat on the Idaho Falls City Council after runoff election - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local commercial real estate developer and lifelong Idaho Falls resident won the runoff election for Seat 2 on the Idaho Falls City Council after none of the seven original candidates won the required 50% of the vote in November.

RELATED | Idaho Falls mayor and city council races will both see runoff elections

Brandon Lee won the race with a total of 6,899 votes (59.50%), beating his opponent, Teresa Dominick, who earned 4,695 votes (40.50%).

In the November election between the original seven candidates, Dominick received 2,276 votes, accounting for 20.51% of the vote, and Lee received 3,671 votes, representing 33.08% of the vote.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Lee for a comment, but we have not heard back. We will update if we receive a response.