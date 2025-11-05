Idaho Falls mayor and city council races will both see runoff elections - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — With a mayoral race split by only 62 votes, and a city council race differing by just 13%, Idaho Falls will see two runoff elections in December.

With neither candidate for Idaho Falls mayor reaching the required majority vote (over 50%), Lisa Burtenshaw (46.55%) and Jeffrey Alldridge (47.17%) will face a runoff election on Dec. 2. The third candidate, Christian Ashcraft, received 733 votes, with 6.18% of the vote.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Alldridge and Burtenshaw for comment, and we will update this story if we receive a response.

In the race for Idaho Falls City Council Seat 2, another runoff race will occur on Dec. 2, between candidates Teresa Dominick and Brandon Lee. To win, a candidate needs 50% of the vote. Dominick received 2,276 votes for 20.51% of the vote, and Lee received 3,671 votes for 33.08% of the vote.

Teresa Dominick (left) and Brandon Lee (right) will see a runoff election. | Courtesy photos

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Dominick and Lee for comment, and we will update if we hear back.

Incumbent Councilman Jim Francis retained Seat 4 with 60 percent of the vote over Jared Dominick.

Incumbent Councilman Jim Freeman also retained Seat 6, beating James T. Skinner with 70 percent of the vote.

