Man faces two manslaughter charges in DUI death of Pocatello woman - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A 25-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly crashed his truck while drunk.

Guy Garry Guerrero has been charged with two felony counts of vehicular manslaughter and one felony count of aggravated DUI. If he is found guilty, he faces up to 40 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $30,000.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Arthur Avenue and West Clark Street, involving a Ford F250 truck and a Chevrolet PT Cruiser.

A man and a woman were in a Chevrolet and were taken to Portneuf Medical Center via ambulance, but the woman died from her injuries at the hospital. Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the woman as Lena Phelps, 29, of Pocatello.

Passenger’s response

According to court documents, officers with the Pocatello Police Department were dispatched to the crash at 7:04 p.m.

An officer reported that he was shown a video depicting the truck running a red light and heading south on Arthur Avenue at a high rate of speed. The document states that officers believe the truck was traveling at 100 mph.

When it collided with the Chevrolet, it struck the driver’s side door, causing the car to roll multiple times before coming to a stop in a parking lot.

The truck continued south until it struck a light pole and a reader board.

Officers began speaking with the truck passenger, who told them the truck had lost control and that it was a freak accident.

The passenger said he and the driver, identified as Guerrero, were heading to a friend’s house. He was looking at his phone, about to show Guerrero something, before the crash occurred.

When asked about Guerrero, the passenger said he felt safe with Guerrero driving and that he had not been drinking.

After answering the officer’s questions, the passenger was allowed to leave, and a ride was called.

However, according to court documents, the passenger attempted to walk into the scene of the crash multiple times, causing officers to become suspicious.

While walking in the area where the passenger was, an officer saw money beneath a bush. The document states there were several $100 and $20 bills. Blood was also observed on the banknotes.

A K9 was brought to inspect the truck and indicated to officers the presence of drugs, but none were found inside.

Guerrero Interviewed

An officer interviewed Guerrero, and after he was read his Miranda Rights, the 25-year-old said he would answer a few questions.

Guerrero told officers that he was driving when the other car involved pulled out in front of him, causing the crash. He claimed that he had the green light.

When asked if he was driving, he told the officer he “pleaded the fifth.”

The document states that, prior to the interview, Guerrero had made numerous unsolicited statements to officers, confirming that he was the driver.

An officer who stood next to Guerrero while he was detained reported that the man had asked if the driver of the Chevrolet was also detained like him. When told that the driver was en route to Portneuf Medical Center, Guerrero exclaimed, “Hell yeah, dude.”

“You should tell them not to run red lights,” Guerrero said.

The officer asked Guerrero if he believed the Chevrolet had been speeding, and he responded that he believed it had. He told the officer that he was driving his truck and was going between 33 to 34 mph.

The officer reported that Guerrero had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person, had slurred speech, and had glassy, bloodshot eyes. Guerrero had told an officer he had nothing to drink before the accident.

He was placed under arrest and taken to the Pocatello Police Department.

At the police department, Guerrero refused to give a breath sample. A warrant was obtained for a blood draw, which was completed.

Vehicle possibly involved in recent shootings

Court documents also suggest that the vehicle involved in the fatal crash may also have been involved in some recent shootings in Pocatello near the bar district. According to a news release from PPD, an adult man was found with two gunshot wounds near the intersection of 2nd Street and Center Street on Dec. 14.

No other information was released about that incident.

