Man who brightens Great Harvest every morning gets a surprise for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

This week we learned about a man named Scott who is a regular customer at Great Harvest in Downtown Idaho Falls.

Scott recently had a kidney transplant and is working to heal from the surgery, but every time he visits Great Harvest, he is happy, cheerful and upbeat.

He often gives the employees gifts, even though money is tight. He shops at thrift stores and will bring them things he finds that he says remind him of them. He leaves notes on napkins, chats with other customers and regularly makes those around him better.

We learned that Scott can be found at Great Harvest almost every day at 8 a.m. so we paid the bakery a visit and surprised Scott for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!