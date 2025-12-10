Melt in your mouth easy cherry cream cheese pie - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

This easy cherry cream cheese pie recipe includes a deliciously creamy and sweet cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust with cherry pie filling on top. It melts in your mouth and has you coming back for more! Ingredients 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 store-bought graham cracker crust

1 can cherry pie filling Instructions Make sure the cream cheese is softened at room temperature to prevent the pie from being lumpy. In a large bowl, place cream cheese, condensed milk, lemon juice, and vanilla. Mix until creamy and smooth. Spread the cream cheese mixture into the pie crust, cover it with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for several hours. Top the chilled pie with the chilled canned pie filling and return it to the refrigerator until completely chilled. Serve cold.

