Multi-platinum rock band returning to eastern Idaho this summer, but tickets go on sale Friday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Mountain America Center.

IDAHO FALLS – Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls will return to the Mountain America Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, as part of their Summer Tour 2026.

With over three decades of chart-topping hits and fan favorites, the band continues to deliver the emotionally charged, arena-worthy performances that have made them one of the most enduring acts

in modern rock. They will be joined by special guest Neon Trees, known for their energetic stage presence and multi-platinum hits.

The band will also embark on a Las Vegas residency in May 2026, which features a five-show run at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Tickets start at $51.60, plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, December 12, at 10 a.m. here.

Last week, the band released the full performance audio from their transcendent live set at California’s Stagecoach Music Festival, which you can listen to in the video above.

Additionally, their striking Tiny Desk performance with NPR Music is out now. The four song set features performances of their global hit “Iris,” 3x Platinum track “Slide,“ “Feel The Silence” and “Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes),” which appears on their new Summer Anthem EP. In conjunction, “Iris” hit #9 on Spotify’s U.S. Daily Top Songs Chart and peaked at #9 on Spotify’s Global Daily Chart, marking yet another chart position peak for the iconic track nearly 30 years after release.

On the heels of going viral on TikTok, “Iris” is now Certified Diamond and accumulated over 5 billion streams to date worldwide, amassing over a billion streams in 2025 alone. The 4x GRAMMY-nominated track continues to reach new audiences around the world and has been covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers, yet again proving the timelessness and staying power of Goo Goo Dolls’ illustrious catalog.

Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered 4x GRAMMY-nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 15 No. 1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold

the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

Thus far, A Boy Named Goo (1995) has gone 2x Certified Platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl (1998) 5x Certified Platinum and Gutterflower (2002) and Let Love In (2006) are both Certified Gold. In addition, Something for the Rest of Us (2010) and Magnetic (2013) bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. In addition, the band’s Summer Anthem EP is out now via Warner Records. Consisting of 7 tracks, Summer Anthem is a precise, hard-hitting project, featuring the type of vivid lyricism that’s led the band to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.

Buy the Summer Anthem Cassette here. Buy the CD here.

Tickets and information for all tour dates can be found here.