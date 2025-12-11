Multiple people transported to hospital following four-vehicle wreck in Pocatello - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

All three of the people transported to the hospital had non-life threatening injuries, police told EastIdahoNews.com Thursday afternoon.

Previous story (12:55 p.m. Thursday):

POCATELLO – A multi-vehicle crash resulted in multiple people being transported to the hospital on Thursday.

The first emergency call came in at 9:35 a.m. for a report of a crash at the intersection of North Main Street, Hawthorne Road and Garrett Way in Pocatello, police said. Four vehicles were involved in the collision.

Pocatello police officers responded to the accident, with the assistance of Pocatello firefighters. Three people were transported by ambulance, and their medical condition isn’t currently known.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story with any further information that’s released.