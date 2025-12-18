Multiple semi-trucks blown over in this area of Bannock County on Wednesday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Mileposts 43 to 45 are in the McCammon area of Bannock County.

BANNOCK COUNTY – On Tuesday, December 17, 2025, Idaho State Police responded to multiple crashes and vehicle rollovers along Interstate 15 between mileposts 43 and 45. High sustained winds, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour, contributed to the overturning of several commercial vehicles in the area.

Approximately 11 separate incidents were reported between 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Roadways were temporarily blocked as emergency crews worked to assist those involved and secure the scenes.

Removal of the commercial vehicles is ongoing and is expected to continue through the night.

