This doodle mix is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Hondo, a 3-year-old doodle mix, is our Pet of the Week.

Snake River Animal Shelter operations manager Romi Weaver says he is house-trained, as long as he has a routine.

“Any dog going into a new house may show some bad house training manners, but once they know your routine, they’re great,” Weaver says.

Hondo is used to interacting with kids 10 and older. He does well around female dogs, but not male dogs.

To learn more or meet Hondo face-to-face, stop by the shelter during regular business hours at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.