Veteran whose coffee table is a cardboard box gets surprise from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Robert, a local military veteran, is spending the holidays without family nearby and has been living with very limited resources. Despite his own circumstances, those who know him say he is generous to a fault.

On Thanksgiving, he offered to share the little food he had with someone else, a gesture that made an impact.

His living conditions are modest. He spends much of his time seated in a single chair in his living room, which he has padded by hand to make it more comfortable. His coffee table consists of a sturdy cardboard box, and his bed and bedding are well-worn. Still, those close to him say his spirit remains strong, and he never asks for help.

Secret Santa heard about Robert and asked the East Idaho News elves to visit him with a surprise. Check out the video in the player above!