Coroner releases cause of death for 19-year-old found dead in November - East Idaho News

INKOM — A 19-year-old Pocatello man found dead in Inkom two months ago died from hypothermia compounded by alcohol intoxication, according to county officials.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in coordination with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, announced the cause of death for Jonas Diaz-Edgeman on Wednesday, and it has been ruled accidental.

Diaz-Edgeman, also known as Jonas Diaz or Dario Diaz, was discovered on private property the morning of Nov. 1.

Diaz-Edgeman’s death initially drew concern in the community after deputies described the circumstances as “suspicious.” An autopsy was ordered to determine what happened, and officials have since emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Coroner Torey Danner acknowledged the emotional toll the case has taken on those who knew Diaz-Edgeman.

“The sudden loss of Jonas deeply impacted a lot of people in our community, and I hope that by answering these outstanding questions we can bring some closure to those who were close to him,” Danner said. “I extend my deepest condolences to his friends and family as they navigate these circumstances.”

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the events that led to Diaz-Edgeman’s death.