Deputies investigate multiple deaths following 'disturbance' near Alpine - East Idaho News

FREEDOM, Wyo. — Deputies are investigating an incident in Freedom — near Alpine, Wyoming — where a domestic dispute reportedly turned deadly.

Deputies from multiple agencies, including Bonneville County and the Lincoln County, Wyoming, sheriff’s offices, are investigating an “domestic-related disturbance” that resulted in multiple deaths early Wednesday, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

The incident occurred near the Idaho-Wyoming border on Jack Knife Creek Road.

Law enforcement agencies respond to a “domestic-related disturbance” that occurred near the Idaho-Wyoming border on Jack Knife Creek Road, in Freedom. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

It is not clear how many people are deceased or injured, but Lovell says the scene is safe and there is no danger to the public.

While detectives investigate the incident, Jack Knife Creek Road is closed from State Line Road at the Wyoming border to the west.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on scene and will update this story as soon as we learn more.