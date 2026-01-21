Man kills wife, then himself after domestic incident near Idaho/Wyoming line, say deputies - East Idaho News

FREEDOM, Wyo. – A man and a woman are dead after deputies say he shot his wife before ending his own life Wednesday morning.

The husband is identified as 42-year-old Christopher Moon. His wife, who is now deceased, has been identified as 23-year-old Cassandra Moon.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a domestic incident that took place Wednesday morning on the Jack Knife Creek Road in southeast Bonneville County, less than a mile from the Wyoming line.

At 8:06 a.m., Bonneville County Dispatch received a 911 call from a man identified as Christopher, indicating he had just shot his wife, Cassandra.

Christopher reportedly indicated he had a gun and was going to take his own life. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT Team responded to the area along with the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office and Star Valley Ambulance.

As deputies arrived, they found two cars on the side of the road, belonging to Christopher and Cassandra. Deputies briefly spoke with Christopher over the phone, trying to convince him to surrender peacefully.

According to the release, Christopher used the gun to shoot himself. Deputies approached the cars, finding both Christopher and Cassandra deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

There were no other people on the scene and no other injuries. Deputies spent several hours collecting evidence from the scene and are continuing to investigate. No further information is available at this time.