Driver rescued from icy waters in Bingham County - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a social media post from Bingham County Search and Rescue.

We closed out 2025 with a successful intra-county water RESCUE! In a combined effort between Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Shelley Police Department and the volunteers of Shelley – Firth Fire District, Shelley-Firth Ambulance and Bingham County Search and Rescue, the single occupant of a vehicle, which entered the icy waters of the Snake River, was safely rescued from the vehicle and transported by ambulance.

The vehicle was also successfully recovered from the river shortly before the official end of 2025. We would like to thank everyone involved and the community for their continued support. Happy New Year!