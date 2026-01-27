'Her kids were her everything.' Young mother and mental health advocate remembered after murder-suicide - East Idaho News

FREEDOM, Wyoming – The family and friends of a Wyoming mother who was killed by her soon-to-be ex-husband are remembering her as an advocate for mental health awareness and a daughter, sister, and parent who loved fiercely.

Cassandra Moon, 23, also known by her maiden name Cassie Clinger, was shot and killed on the morning of Jan. 21 by her husband, 43-year-old Christopher Moon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies reported. Moon later took his own life.

Cassie’s mother, Cynthia Clinger, says her daughter lived her life to the fullest, securing her place as an impactful advocate of mental health awareness.

“Cassie was fun-loving, and she was very compassionate. She loved to help others,” Cynthia says. “She was a wonderful mother, sister, and daughter. She was just a good person.”

RELATED | Community raising money for orphaned children after murder-suicide

The second youngest of six girls, Cassie was a force to be reckoned with, even as she struggled with her own mental health issues throughout her life.

The Clinger family | Courtesy of Cynthia Clinger

According to Cynthia, Cassie had aspirations to become an inspirational speaker and dreamed of helping others in her community and around the world to know they were not alone.

“She struggled with her own mental health issues and wanted to be able to help others,” Cynthia says. “She decided to start a (Facebook page) just to help somebody, anybody, to not have to struggle the way that she struggled, and to let people know that it’s okay to talk about it.”

Around 2016, Cassie started a Facebook Group titled “We Are Not Alone” to provide a safe space for those struggling with mental health issues to find companionship and support.

RELATED | Man kills wife, then himself after domestic incident near Idaho-Wyoming line, deputies say

Hours before her death, Cassie shared a photo with the group, expressing her hopefulness that hard times would soon turn into something good.

A photo shared by Cassie Clinger hours before her death. | Facebook

Addie Garn, a close friend of Cassie, says the Facebook page was a great outlet for many people and says she will always remember Cassie’s strength and dedication to her children.

“No matter how much she was struggling, she was always the most positive, joyful, and was always the kindest in the room. She loved being a mother over everything else,” Garn says. “Her kids were her everything and gave her a sense of purpose. I think that’s what ultimately drove her to get out of that bad relationship because she wanted to make sure her kids knew they all deserved better.”

Addie Garn (left) with Cassie Clinger | Courtesy of Addie Garn

Cassie was also very involved and a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to her mother, and spent the majority of her time doting on her three young children, as well as Moon’s four other children.

“When she had her first (child), she said that he saved her. I think that really helped give her purpose in life, to help with her mental health,” Cynthia says. “It gave her purpose and direction, and she just loved her kids.”

The three young children would often attend community mental health walks with their mother, says Cynthia, something she felt was very important to share with them.

“She did several mental health walks. In May, she did one for mental health awareness, and in September, we did one for suicide awareness,” Cynthia says. “She always took her kids along with her with front packs, strollers, whatever she needed; they went, and they were involved. She took them everywhere with her.”

Cassie Clinger with her son. | Courtesy of Cynthia Clinger

Cynthia says the community’s support has been tremendous as the family struggles to cope with the sudden loss.

“The reach out from the community has been super overwhelming; good-overwhelming,” Cynthia says. “The outpouring of love and support. It just really rocked out the whole little town.”

Garn says the day before Cassie’s death, they had a conversation about her relationship with Moon.

“The day before she passed, we had talked, and she told me she was starting to feel better about everything and knew she made the right decision leaving Chris,” Garn says. “I told her she should be proud of all her efforts, and she was a huge example to so many women. We talked about how this would be the hardest part of the journey, and it’s heartbreaking that he took that from her.”

Cassie’s sister Jess, her father Jared, and her mother Cynthia at a vigil after her death. | Courtesy of Cynthia Clinger

Fundraisers and auction to support the Clinger family

Garn has organized a GoFundMe to raise funds and continue supporting the family, especially Cassie’s children.

“Cassie was a devoted mother whose love for her children knew no bounds. This fundraiser has been created to help support them during this devastating time and to honor Cassie’s life,” says the GoFundMe. “Funds raised will go toward funeral and memorial expenses for Cassie, immediate and ongoing support for Cassie’s kids, including basic needs, stability, and care, (as well as) any additional unforeseen expenses as the family navigates this profound loss.”

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

A Facebook group titled “Caring for Cassie” has also been organized as an auction. Community members can auction off goods and services to raise money for the Clinger family.