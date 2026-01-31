Idaho Falls man claims truck prize in Idaho Lottery Scratch game - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — East Idaho’s lucky streak with the lottery continues.

An Idaho Falls farmer has claimed a top prize from the Idaho Lottery after winning a fully loaded Ford F-150 Tremor and $10,000 cash from the Scratch game Bucks n’ Trucks.

Joshua Hatfield, of Idaho Falls, claimed the second top prize after purchasing the winning ticket at the Super Store in Post Falls while traveling for work in northern Idaho.

“I do my research on the Scratch games, especially when they are close to selling out. If there’s a Scratch game that looks like it’s about to end, I’ll stop at places along the way and buy a few at a time,” Hatfield told lottery officials.

“I was looking for tickets to the game, $200,000 Cash Spectacular. But I also knew that Bucks n’ Trucks was close to ending as well. When I saw them, I got a handful.”

At the time Hatfield bought his tickets, Bucks n’ Trucks was 99.43% sold. One of those tickets turned out to be the game’s second and final top prize.

“I have fun playing, trying to find the last tickets on a game, trying to help it get sold out and maybe win, too,” Hatfield said.

With Hatfield claiming the final top prize, Bucks n’ Trucks has officially ended. Players still have a chance at one more truck, however.

Non-winning tickets may be entered into the Idaho Lottery’s VIP Club through Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m. MST for a second-chance drawing. The final Ford F-150 Tremor winner will be announced by Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. MST.

Hatfield’s win adds to a growing list of recent lottery winners in east Idaho. Late last year, Sean Klingler of Rigby, a longtime lottery player and sixth-generation Idahoan, claimed one of the $1 million prizes from the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle.

Additionally, Kurt Blaisdell of Pocatello discovered he was a $50,000 winner in the same raffle.

Meanwhile, lottery officials are still waiting to hear from another potential east Idaho winner. A Lucky for Life ticket sold in Bannock County for the Christmas Day draw remains unclaimed. The ticket matched all five numbers — 23, 29, 31, 37 and 45 — but not the Lucky Ball (16), making it worth $25,000 a year for life or a $500,000 cash option.

Lottery officials remind players to check their tickets and claim prizes before deadlines expire.