Man accused of DUI in fatal Pocatello crash now facing firearm, drug charges - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A man who was allegedly driving drunk through Historic Downtown Pocatello, causing a fatal car collision, is now facing additional criminal charges.

Guy Garry Guerrero, 25, is now facing three new charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possessing a firearm while under the influence, and possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia. These charges are in addition to his two felony counts of vehicular manslaughter and one felony count of aggravated DUI.

On Dec. 27, a two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of North Arthur Avenue and West Clark Street, involving a Ford F-250 truck and a Chrysler PT Cruiser. According to police reports, video of the crash shows the pickup truck driving south down North Arthur Avenue at a high rate of speed, running a red light at the intersection and striking the driver’s side door of the PT Cruiser.

Guerrero is accused of being behind the wheel of this truck while intoxicated.

The impact caused the PT Cruiser to roll multiple times, coming to a rest in front of a parking lot approximately 150 feet away from the intersection.

Police said the passenger of the PT Cruiser was hospitalized, and the driver, Lena Phelps, 29, died from her injuries. Phelps, who was widowed at 26 years old, is survived by her three children.

Lena Phelps with her children. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

According to an affidavit of probable cause, “It was known to officers that Guy Guerrero was a suspect in multiple shooting incidents in the previous few weeks.”

EastIdahoNews.com previously reported that police say that a passenger of the vehicle attempted to walk into the scene of the crash multiple times, causing officers to become suspicious.

The affidavit filed in relation to Guerrero’s new charges states that an officer found $3,785 in a bush directly next to the crash.

“Some of the money still had blood on it that was still red in color,” the affidavit reads.

When conducting a sniff test of the vehicle, a police dog reportedly gave a positive indication for drugs.

After having the truck towed and obtaining a search warrant, officers say they found a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun, a partially empty box of Blazer 9mm ammunition, a retail box for 50 boxes of Tyson Punch brand THC vapes, which had 24 boxes left at two grams of THC per box, THC Nerd Ropes gummy candy, a silver iPad with a protective case, and $166.

The affidavit says Guerrero admitted in jail calls that he had hidden the money police found. He also “indicated he had other illicit product at a residence that needed to be disposed of and that he was the driver of the vehicle in this crash,” the document says.