New Blackfoot mayor looks ahead to serving the city he’s always called home - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Newly sworn-in Blackfoot Mayor Scott Stufflebeam is settling into his new office at City Hall with a focus on service and a solid connection to the community he has always called home.

Stufflebeam was sworn in Jan. 6 and said his approach to the job is grounded less in politics and more in the fundamentals of local government.

A Blackfoot native and local attorney, Stufflebeam brings both professional experience and personal community ties to the role. He is a founding member of the Blackfoot Jaycees and was the first coach for Blackfoot AYSO soccer.

He previously served six years on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, including two years as chairman, an experience that helped shape his vision for the city.

Encouraged to run by longtime friend, fellow soccer coach and former two-term mayor Marc Carroll, Stufflebeam said he begins his term without a rigid agenda but with a clear philosophy centered on listening to residents and focusing on essentials.

“My No. 1 concern is the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Blackfoot,” he said.

“My motivation is rooted in service, not politics,” he said. “I want to simplify ordinances, reduce red tape that frustrates both families and businesses, and focus our city’s energy on safety, water, infrastructure and the community spaces that make Blackfoot a place we are proud to call home.”

Scott Stufflebeam takes the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony as Blackfoot’s new mayor on Jan. 6. | Courtesy photo

Simplifying city ordinances and supporting business

Stufflebeam said his time on the Planning and Zoning Commission ultimately moved him to run for mayor.

“I could no longer ignore what I was seeing,” he said. “Too many ordinances, while written with good intentions, were far too invasive for a community the size of Blackfoot.”

He noted that many city ordinances are scattered across multiple sections and contain ambiguous language, making them difficult for residents and business owners to find and understand. Outdated or overly complex regulations, he said, can discourage investment and create unnecessary frustration.

“We deserve fewer, clearer rules — ordinances that are easy to locate, simple to understand, and fairly enforced,” Stufflebeam said. “We also don’t need to adopt ordinances from other cities that don’t fit Blackfoot. We need to do what’s right for our community.”

Drawing on his legal background, Stufflebeam said he brings a practical approach to local government.

“We need to simplify, consolidate, and eliminate ordinances that don’t work for our city,” he said. “By simplifying, we can help keep costs down for businesses.”

Growth, housing and annexation challenges

Housing and growth are among the city’s most pressing challenges, and Stufflebeam did not shy away from expressing frustration with recent state legislation.

Stufflebeam maintains that Idaho’s annexation law changes, which took effect in 2024, have made it significantly harder for Idaho cities to bring new land into city limits, limiting options for managed growth.

The reforms tightened requirements for annexation, increasing property-owner consent thresholds and reducing circumstances under which annexation can occur without approval. While the changes were designed to protect landowners, Stufflebeam said they also restrict a city’s ability to plan responsibly.

As a result, Blackfoot may need to focus more on building upward rather than outward.

“Expanding up is the best and easiest way to avoid a bad situation,” he said. “I understand people don’t like that idea, but because of the zoning laws, the city doesn’t have a lot of freedom.”

Stufflebeam emphasized that residents who want change should stay engaged, saying, “If people don’t like it, they need to get involved at the local and state level, talk to their legislators, and vote,” he said.

Jensen Grove and city water concerns

Water issues rank high on Stufflebeam’s list of priorities, from quality drinking water to long-term supply concerns.

“Families deserve good drinking water, reliable pressure, fair bills and clear communication from the city,” he said.

Stufflebeam acknowledged complaints about the taste of the city’s water and the presence of chlorine, noting that the city must comply with state-mandated treatment requirements.

He also mentioned that water conservation measures may be necessary this summer, depending on how the water year develops.

Jensen Grove, one of Blackfoot’s most cherished recreation areas, also remains a focus.

Jensen Grove Park is a popular gathering place in Blackfoot and one of the community spaces city leaders aim to preserve and enhance. | File photo

“Jensen’s Grove should once again be the crown jewel of our community,” he said.

However, he noted that spring runoff can be unpredictable and often damages dikes due to fast-moving water.

Stufflebeam plans to closely review the city’s legal agreement with the Snake River Valley Irrigation District to better understand long-term water rights and responsibilities.

He is also taking a wait-and-see approach on whether a recently completed city well will fully resolve water pressure issues.

Trains and infrastructure

The longstanding problem of trains blocking key intersections continues to affect daily life in Blackfoot, raising both safety and quality-of-life concerns.

While relocating rail switching outside city limits would require cooperation at the federal level, Stufflebeam said the city is exploring more immediate solutions. One option under consideration is installing Wi-Fi-enabled cameras connected to an app that would allow residents to see where trains are stopped and which intersections are blocked.

Infrastructure improvements, particularly sidewalks, are also overdue, he said.

“Families shouldn’t have to walk with strollers or bikes in the street because sidewalks are crumbling or missing,” Stufflebeam said. “With smarter spending and outside resources, we can finally make progress.”

Blackfoot City Hall serves as the hub of city government, where Mayor Scott Stufflebeam plans to emphasize transparency and open communication with residents. | File photo

Working together

Stufflebeam said his love for Blackfoot stems from its friendly, helpful people and a long-standing spirit of neighbors helping neighbors, a culture he hopes to preserve as mayor.

He said open communication will be central to his leadership, with plans to hold regular town halls, remain visible in the community, and make city information easy for residents to access via an updated and more user-friendly website.

“Let’s work together,” he said. “No one is perfect. No decision is perfect. I want to make the best decisions for the people of Blackfoot, and I need their input to make those decisions better.”

To keep up with city happenings, follow City of Blackfoot on Facebook or go to cityofblackfoot.org.